England skipper Leah Williamson has withdrawn from the squad to face the USA and the Czech Republic with injury.

The Lionesses play world champions the USA at Wembley this Friday, before hosting the Czechs in Brighton on Tuesday, but Williamson - captain of the side that so memorably won the Euros last summer - will play no part, with reports that she has been seen leaving the England camp in a protective boot and on crutches.

Her club Arsenal, currently top of the Women's Super League, released a statement detailing that the 25-year-old sustained the injury in training with England, and that she would be returning to the Gunners for assessment.

Lotte Wubben-Moy, also of Arsenal, has been called up to replace her in the England group, and was set to join up with her national teammates on Tuesday.

With that much-anticipated clash with the USA coming up, as well as Arsenal kicking off their Champions League group stage campaign against holders Lyon on October 19, the setback couldn't have come at a worse time for Williamson, and it remains to be seen how long she is sidelined for.

