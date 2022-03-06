Saturday's Liga MX match between Queretaro and Atlas had to be stopped in the 63rd minute after a violent brawl involving huge numbers of fans broke out at the Estadio Corregidora.

Liga MX confirmed several fans had to be transported to hospital with scuffles breaking out in the stands, on the pitch, on the concourse and outside the stadium.

Ad

In a statement, Liga MX said: "The league has begun an in-depth investigation into what happened in the stands, on the field and outside the stadium during Queretaro vs. Atlas.

Premier League Ronaldo not in Man Utd squad for Manchester derby AN HOUR AGO

"Corresponding criminal complaints will also be filed for the acts of violence at the Estadio Corregidora.

"Reports of the Liga MX commissioner and the Queretaro authorities indicate that injured people were transferred by ambulance to nearby hospitals and the official report on their health status is awaited.

"The game Queretaro vs. Atlas will be rescheduled on a date and time to be confirmed."

Liga MX president Mikel Arriola condemned the violence on social media.

"Unacceptable and unfortunate violence at the Estadio Corregidora in Queretaro," he wrote on Twitter.

"Those responsible for the lack of security in the stadium will be punished in an exemplary manner. The safety of our players and fans is a priority!

"The match will not be resumed for the protection of everyone's safety."

Arriola confirmed the remaining matchday nine fixtures would be postponed as a show of solidarity towards those affected by the events in Queretaro.

Mauricio Kuri, governor of the Mexican state of Queretaro, said on Twitter: "I strongly condemn today's violence at the Estadio Corregidora."

He added that the company that owns the club "must answer for the facts. I have given instructions to apply the law with all its consequences. In Queretaro there is no impunity."

Football Rangnick on Man Utd's next manager: 'I know my opinion' 3 HOURS AGO