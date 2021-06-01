Spanish giants Real Madrid have confirmed the return of former manager Carlo Ancelotti from Premier League side Everton on a three-year contract.

Real were on the hunt for a new manager after the departure of Zinedine Zidane, Ancelotti’s former assistant.

Initially Italian duo Massimiliano Allegri and Antonio Conte were thought to be the front-runners, but the former returned to Juventus whilst the latter is reportedly not under consideration.

They have instead turned to another Italian, who managed the club between 2013 and 2015.

During that time he helped them win La Decima, the tenth European title that had eluded them for over a decade.

After leaving Real he moved to Bayern Munich and then Napoli before joining his current side Everton, who he led to a 10th-placed finish last season.

The Toffees are expected to consider one of their former managers, David Moyes, alongside Nuno Espirito Santo and Eddie Howe as possible replacements for Ancelotti.

In a statement from the Merseysiders, Ancelotti expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to manage the club.

He wrote: “I would like to thank the Board of Directors, the players, and the Evertonians for the tremendous support they have all given me during my time at the Club.

I have complete respect for everyone associated with Everton and hope they can achieve the exciting opportunities they have in front of them.

“While I have enjoyed being at Everton I have been presented with an unexpected opportunity which I believe is the right move for me and my family at this time.”

