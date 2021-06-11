Juan Foyth has completed a permanent transfer to Villarreal after the Spanish club activated a clause to sign the Tottenham Hotspur defender.

Foyth spent the 2020/21 season on loan at Villarreal, making 29 appearances in all competitions as Unai Emery’s side qualified for the Champions League by winning the Europa League.

Marseille were reportedly interested in the Argentine, but Villarreal have exercised an option they held in Foyth’s loan agreement with Tottenham that will see him stay at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

The 23-year-old, who is capable at centre back, right back and in midfield, signed for Spurs from Estudiantes in Argentina in August 2017 and went on to make 32 appearances over two seasons for the north London club.

Foyth could be the first of many players on the way out of Tottenham Hotspur this summer, with Serge Aurier, Davinson Sanchez, Erik Lamela and, of course, Harry Kane all linked with a departure.

