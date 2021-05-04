Lionel Messi reportedly hosted a meal for his Barcelona team-mates that may have broken Covid-19 protocols as they prepare for a crucial clash with La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid.

Barca are third in the table, level on 74 points with Real Madrid and two behind leaders Atletico.

All three teams have four games left to play, including the crunch clash between Barca and Atleti at the Nou Camp on Saturday.

The game could decide the fate of the title and, ahead of the fixture, the Barcelona team gathered at Messi’s house after training on Monday.

ESPN reports that players' partners were also invited and the intention was to bring the squad together in a different environment before the Atletico game.

But it is reported that the meal may have gone against Covid-19 protocols, with a maximum of six people allowed to meet outdoors in Spain.

Spanish newspaper AS were reportedly told by the club that the team forms a bubble and eat together every day at the club.

But ABC say that although the meal was outdoors and social distancing was observed, the league protocols have been broken and the club could face punishment.

Barca lost to Atletico in the reverse fixture in November, but club president Joan Laporta is convinced they will win the league if they win their remaining four matches.

"I said before the game against Valencia that if we win the five games we have left, we are convinced that we will win La Liga. Well, now it's no longer five, now it's four that we have left to win the title.”

Messi’s future at Barcelona remains uncertain as he is yet to sign a new contract and will be a free agent in the summer.

