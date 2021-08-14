Florentino Perez is reportedly outraged with La Liga president Javier Tebas, but Real Madrid have denied speculation of a switch from La Liga to the Premier League.

Perez has threatened to remove Real Madrid from the Spanish top-flight after disagreements concerning the European Super League and investment negotiations between La Liga and equity firm CVC.

However, the speculation of a possible switch to the English top flight has been swiftly batted back by the club.

Transfers Arsenal to make Odegaard bid, not in Real Madrid squad - reports A DAY AGO

An official statement from the club read: "Given the information published today by the newspaper Mundo Deportivo, in which it says that our club studied the possibility of moving from La Liga to the Premier, Real Madrid wants to assert that this information is completely false, absurd and impossible and it only intends to disturb, once more, the day to day of our club."

It was reported that Perez was keen on joining the Premier League after feeling ‘mistreated’ by Tebas in a number of dealings over the years, including the ongoing disagreement concerning a deal between the league and equity firm CVC Capital Partners.

The Spanish top-flight are looking to sell a 10% share of the league to CVC, causing additional conflict between the Madrid board and Tebas.

Real Madrid and Barcelona have denied proposals in a deal that would benefit both clubs financially, with Madrid claiming they were not consulted in negotiations.

Madrid claimed in a statement that they "cannot support a venture which hands the future of 42 Primera and Segunda Division clubs over to a group of investors, not to mention the futures of those clubs who qualify over the next 50 year."

'We are very disappointed' - Arteta unhappy with Arsenal loss to Brentford

Remaining La Liga clubs will have their say in a vote on Thursday, however Madrid have already said they will take legal action against the league to block any possible deal from going through.

The club are also thought to have explored the possibilities of joining both Serie A and Bundesliga, but Perez feels Real Madrid are best suited to the Premier League due to the power of clubs and the large amount of money available due to TV deals.

Any chance of a switch is unlikely due to Brexit, but Madrid chiefs remain hopeful that an exception can be made for one of Europe’s most elite and successful clubs.

Transfers Messi's stunning exit could give Mbappe to Madrid, and change La Liga forever - Inside Football 06/08/2021 AT 07:30