Real Madrid are “resigned” to missing out on the signing of Kylian Mbappe this summer as Paris Saint-Germain dig their heels in over the future of the French forward.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi recently insisted Mbappe will not be allowed to leave the French club, essentially sending a message to Real Madrid to give up in their pursuit of the 22-year-old.

“I’ll be clear, Kylian is going to stay with PSG,” Al-Khelaifi told L’Equipe . “We’re never going to sell him and he’ll never leave for free.”

These remarks were noted by Florentino Perez and the Real Madrid hierarchy who, according to Spanish newspaper AS , have accepted it will be almost impossible to get Mbappe, a target for a number of years, out of the Parc des Princes this summer.

There is also a growing pessimism at the Santiago Bernabeu that Real Madrid will even be able to sign Mbappe next summer, when his current PSG contract is set to expire.

Al-Khelaifi’s comments suggest PSG will pull out all the stops to convince Mbappe to sign a contract extension, with the French club already reportedly offering the forward a salary that is well beyond what Real Madrid could offer.

With the Qatar World Cup taking place next year, Qatari-owned PSG will be desperate not to see their most valuable asset depart the club just months before the start of the tournament.

OUR VIEW

It always seemed unlikely that Real Madrid would be able to find the money to sign Mbappe this summer, with the club currently laden with close to €1 billion of debt due, in large part, to the reconstruction of the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, it still seems inevitable that Mbappe will play for Real Madrid at some point. There has been too much smoke for there to be no fire at this point.

Al-Khelaifi’s recent comments hint at the desperation being felt at PSG over Mbappe’s future. If the French international wants to run down his contract and leave on a free transfer next summer, there’s nothing PSG can do to stop him.

Real Madrid might not be able to compete with PSG for wages if they have to pay a hefty transfer fee, but the dynamic changes if they are able to sign Mbappe as a free agent. This is a growing trend - players sealing bumper pay packets by running down contracts (see Aaron Ramsey at Juventus).

