Sergio Aguero has committed himself to Barcelona, but his debut for the club has been delayed by a leg injury.

It has been a week of turmoil at Barca, sparked by the confirmation that Lionel Messi’s spell at the club has drawn to a close.

In light of Messi’s exit, it was claimed that Aguero had instructed his legal team to find a way out of the contract he signed earlier in the summer.

Aguero left Manchester City and joined Barca in the hope of teaming up with his fellow Argentina international.

That is not going to happen, but Aguero remains committed to the contract he signed with the Camp Nou club.

“You'll have me all year long, don't worry,” Aguero said when asked about his future in Catalunya.

Aguero was expected to make his debut against Juventus in the Joan Gamper Trophy on Sunday, but the forward has been struck down by a calf injury.

"Philippe Coutinho has been passed fit to return to action but Clement Lenglet and Sergio Aguero are both out," the club said in a statement on their club website.

"The French defender has a tendon problem in his right knee and is ruled out, with his return depending on his recovery.

"The Argentine striker has a right calf injury and will undergo more tests to find out the exact extent of the injury."

Aguero’s final couple of seasons at City were beset by injuries, and it will be a concern to Barca that the 33-year-old has been sidelined so early into his tenure at the club.

