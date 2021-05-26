Zinedine Zidane has reportedly left his role as Real Madrid head coach with immediate effect.

Former Real midfielder Zidane returned to the club in 2019 after winning three consecutive Champions League titles in his first spell in charge between 2016 and 2018.

He led Real to the Spanish title last season but this year they failed to win any major silverware.

Speaking after missing out on the league title to rivals Atletico Madrid on the final day of the season, Zidane said: “The most important thing is not me here. I just have to think to what we have done and then with time, and calmly, I will talk to the club, but not now.

“In the next few days we will meet with the management and then we will see what happens.”

Conte and former Juventus head coach Max Allegri could be the leading candidates to replace Zidane.

It was reported earlier this month that Zidane had already told Real players he would be leaving, although he denied this, and striker Karim Benzema said this week that he thought the head coach would stay.

"Zizou has always been sincere with me,” he told L'Equipe. "I respect him a lot because he is very direct with me. He gives me a lot of confidence on the pitch.

"As of now, Zidane is Real Madrid ’s coach. I don’t see him leaving. He won’t leave, you’ll see. If he leaves, he leaves but, for the moment, I don’t see a Madrid without Zidane."

