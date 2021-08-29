A bizarre own goal from Aissa Mandi deep into injury time earned Atletico Madrid a 2-2 home draw with Villarreal.

Diego Simeone’s side had the opportunity to move clear at the top of the table, albeit after three games, but they were forced to dig in and settle for a point.

Villarreal took the lead on 52 minutes, with Yeremi Pino's excellent darting run from the right setting up Manuel Trigueros to sweep home from the edge of the box.

The lead was short lived, as Atletico pinched the ball from Villarreal deep in their opponents' half and Angel Correa teed up Luis Suarez to fire home.

Villarreal refused to lie down and pounced on an error on 74 minutes to move back in front.

A long ball down the middle did not look to carry any danger, but Atletico failed to deal with it. Pino showed excellent feet to steal the ball and slip in Arnaut Danjuma to slam home.

Simeone sides do not know when they are beaten and deep in injury time, they drew level. But the wound was self-inflicted from Villarreal. A hopeful ball down the middle carried no threat, but Mandi and goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli got their wires crossed.

Mandi attempted to cushion a header back to Rulli, but the 'keeper had moved off his line to collect the ball himself and he could only watch as it dribbled into the net.

Rayo Vallecano secured their first win of the season in some style, with a 4-0 home victory over Granada. Oscar Trejo netted a penalty and created two other goals in the comfortable victory.

Osasuna’s unbeaten start to the season continued, but they needed two goals in injury time to secure a 3-2 win at Cadiz

Alex Fernandez twice put Cadiz in front, the second of which looked set to claim the win.

Roberto Torres and David Garcia had other ideas, as they netted in time added on to move Osasuna on to five points from three games.

