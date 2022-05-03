Carlo Ancelotti has admitted that will likely not coach at club level again once he finishes his current stint with Real Madrid.

Ancelotti's 22 trophy haul includes a Serie A title with Milan in 2004, the Premier League with Chelsea in 2010, Ligue 1 with PSG in 2013, the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich in 2017, and of course, La Liga with Real Madrid this year.

Last week, the 62-year-old became the first-ever coach to win each of Europe’s top five league titles after he led Madrid to a record 35th domestic title with four match days to go. Earlier in the season, the club also picked up the Spanish Super Cup after defeating Athletic Bilbao in the final.

Tomorrow, Ancelotti will hope that he gets a chance to further increase Real Madrid’s trophy haul this season as he looks to progress against Manchester City in the semi-finals of the Champions League. Currently, Real Madrid are 4-3 down on aggregate.

Ancelotti, who is regarded as one of the greatest managers of all time, has been a manager at the top-flight level for the past 26 years.

His over two-decades-long career has seen him have domestic, as well as European success, being one of only three managers to win the Champions League three times.

Looking ahead to his future, the Italian has said that he’ll likely stop managing club sides after Real Madrid

"After Real, yes, I'll probably stop," he told Amazon Prime.

"But if the club keeps me here for 10 years, I'll train for 10 years.

"I'd like to be with my grandchildren, go on vacation with my wife – there are so many things to do that I have left out that I would like to do.

"There are many places I have never been. I have never been to Australia. I have never been to Rio de Janeiro.

"I'd like to visit my sister more often. The day I quit, I'll have all these things to do."

However, just because he doesn't see club coaching in his future doesn’t mean that Ancelotti will leave management behind completely.

"Yes, there could be a national team, but now it is premature [to consider it]," he said. "Certainly not for this World Cup. But for the one in 2026, why not?"

