Sergio Aguero has rubbished suggestions that there was a clause in his contract which would have allowed him to leave Barcelona following Lionel Messi’s move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Aguero joined Barca on a free transfer, with the presence of Messi at the club thought to be a big factor in the reason behind his decision to move to Camp Nou.

A bombshell was dropped when it was announced Messi had failed to reach agreement over a new contract with Barca - and subsequently moved to PSG.

While the focus was on Messi’s move, rumours swirled that Aguero was so angry about the development that he would exercise a clause in his contract to allow him to move on.

The former Manchester City forward has still to make his Barca debut as he battles with injury, but he is committed to the club and never considered walking away.

"I didn't understand why it came out that I was going to leave,” Aguero told AS. “When I signed, Leo hadn't signed. It was closed and that was it.

“I was waiting for Leo's agreement, but at no time was there a clause to leave. Then Leo's departure happened and I got injured and I couldn't even walk."

Aguero’s impressions of the club are positive, and even without Messi he would not hesitate in making the move to Camp Nou.

“I knew that financially they weren't doing well, I didn't care about the money and I wanted to go and play in Barcelona,” Aguero said. “I told my agent to arrange it. It was clear that what I was earning at City was impossible here, but I was excited to play here.

“During the negotiations, I spoke to Leo, but not about his future at the club, I didn't want to bother him, but he told me he was about to arrange it. We were at the Copa America and then his departure happened and I was shocked. I would definitely sign for Barca again now knowing how the club is.”

Aguero does not have a date in mind for his return, but says things are progressing well.

“It's going very well, I'm making good progress,” the 33-year-old said. “There is no prognosis for a return but we are making progress and I hope to shorten it by a few weeks. It is painful and the problem is that it is close to the calf. The last MRI scan was pretty good.”

