Felipe grabbed a late winner for Atletico Madrid as they beat Osasuna 1-0 at home.

With last season's LaLiga champions failing to find their rhythm this season, Diego Simeone was keen to make sure his side kept up with the pack.

But chances were hard to come by for the hosts in the first half as Osasuna proved why they are one of the best away teams in the league. Sitting back with a bank of six players, they looked more than comfortable to soak up pressure and pick their moments to attack.

It was Lucas Torro forced Jan Oblak into the biggest save of the first half, when the midfielder decided to shoot at goal from 35 yards out, his powerful curling effort was goal bound if it wasn’t for the strong wrists of the keeper.

In the second half Aletico came out quicker and forced the visitors back, but still lacked that cutting edge to break the deadlock. This forced Simone into make a collection of changes with Luis Suárez coming on in an effort to find an all-important goal.

As the game wore on both sides cancelled each other out, until Felipe struck at the death.

Next up for Atletico is a Champions League clash with Milan followed by a trip to Cádiz in the league. While Osasuna host struggling Elche.

TALKING POINT - ALETICO LEAVE IT LATE AGAIN

Both Osasuna and Aletico have been built a reputation as LaLiga's top two side at scoring goals in the final five minutes. So it seemed apt that one of them was going to grab one, the question was which team was going to be. On this occasion it was the hosts that took their chance to continue their push to retain their league crown.

MAN OF THE MATCH - FELIPE (ALETICO)

The defenders goal on the 86th minute may well be one of the key moments in this season as Simone continues work to get some consistency from his side. The Brazilian was solid at the back when called upon and clinical in front of goal, helping the side not just to a clean sheet but all three points.

PLAYER RATINGS:

Aletico: Oblak 6, Vrsaljko 6, Savic 6, Felipe 9, Hermoso 6, Koke 6, Llorente 6, Carrasco 8, Lemar 6, Correa 6, Griezman 6

Osasuna: Herrera 6, Vidal 6, García 8, García 6, Cruz 7, Sánchez 6, Moncayola 7, Brašanac 6, Torro 7, García 6, Avila 6

KEY MOMENTS:

19' - CHANCE! Carrasco finds Griezmann on the edge of the box. The Frenchman spins on the spot and gets his shot off which goes round the post

34' - CHANCE! Torro fires a effort out of nowhere!!! He must have been more then 30 yards out and forces Oblak into an important save

54' - OFFSIDE! Aletico have the ball in the back of the net but before Griezmann put the ball in the back of the Carrasco was offside

62' - CHANCE! What a waste from Brašanac who had ample time to produce a decent cross, but instead goes for clipped pass which is misplaced and goes straight into the hands of Oblak

80' - CHANCE! That was simply brilliant! Carrasco danced his way through a sea of green shirts and went for goal, but his effort goes the wrong side of the post

86' - GOAL! 1-0 Aletico (Felipe) - The deadlock is broken as Felipe latches on to the end of a well placed corner to grab the opening goal

KEY STAT:

Only Osasuna (9) have collected more points in the last five minutes than Aletico (7) in LaLiga this season

