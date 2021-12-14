Antoine Griezmann could be out for the rest of the year after Atletico Madrid confirmed he suffered a thigh injury against Real Madrid.

Real Madrid beat their cross-city rivals 2-0 on Sunday to move eight points clear of second-placed Sevilla in La Liga, and 13 away from Atleti, the current top-flight champions.

Griezmann, on loan from Barcelona but expected to complete a permanent return to Diego Simeone’s side as part of the deal, had to be substituted with an injury during the match,

The Spanish side released a statement on their website saying:

"Griezmann was forced to leave the pitch during Sunday's game against Real Madrid. After undergoing an MRI scan at the Clínica Universidad de Navarra, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury to the right thigh.

"The Frenchman will follow a physiotherapy treatment and readaptation sessions."

Griezmann could now miss the rest of the year for Atletico with upcoming games against Sevilla and Granada.

