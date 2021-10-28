Barcelona are in talks to hire Xavi Hernandez as their new head coach, according to reports.

Spanish publication Marca and The Guardian report the Barcelona board have been in contact with the Al Sadd boss and Barca legend about taking over at the Nou Camp.

Although Xavi's return to Barca could be imminent, Barcelona B head coach Sergi Barjuan is expected to take interim charge of the senior team while the club carry out contract negotiations with Xavi.

Xavi made 767 appearances for Barca as a player and won eight La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies. In total, he won 27 trophies, scored 85 goals and produced 184 assists.

As Al Sadd manager, Xavi has won the Sheikh Jassem Cup, two Qatar Crown Prince Cups, a Qatar Stars Cup, a Qatar League and two other Emir Cups during his two-and-a-half years in the Middle East.

Marca report that Barca's plan is to have either Barjuan or their youth football coordinator Albert Capellas in charge for Barcelona's next three matches against Alaves, Dynamo Kiev in the Champions League and Celta Vigo before Xavi takes over during the November international break.

Barca are currently ninth in the La Liga table, nine points behind league leaders and fierce rivals Real Madrid, and are third in Champions League Group E, six points behind Bayern Munich after three matches.

