Barcelona have confirmed Ansu Fati has suffered tendon damage in his left hamstring, and is reported to be facing a couple of months on the sidelines.

He embraced coach Xavi when leaving the field, and the Barca boss divulged little following the game.

It was reported Fati had suffered tendon damage, and that has been confirmed by Barcelona.

“Tests carried out on the first-team player Ansu Fati on Friday confirmed that he has a proximal tendon injury in the hamstring of his left leg,” read a statement from Barcelona. “In the coming days the treatment to be carried out will be decided.”

If, as suggested, Fati is sidelined for a couple of months it will be a huge blow to Barca.

The 19-year-old made a scoring return to action against Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup on January 12, following a couple of months on the sidelines due to injury.

As one of the club’s most promising talents, it will be frustrating to see him pick up another problem.

