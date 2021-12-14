Barcelona have confirmed that Sergio Aguero will give a press conference on Wednesday, in which he is expected to announce his retirement from football.

After leaving the field during Barcelona’s 1-1 draw with Alaves on October 31 complaining of chest pains, Aguero was subsequently diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmia (an irregular heartbeat).

Ad

That condition reportedly looks set to force the 33-year-old into retirement.

Liga More woe for Xavi’s Barcelona as Osasuna snatch late draw YESTERDAY AT 15:15

Barcelona said in a statement: "Sergio Aguero will give a statement on his future from Camp Nou at 12pm CET on Wednesday December 15.

"The first-team football player will be joined by FC Barcelona president, Joan Laporta.”

Aguero has only played five games after joining Barcelona as a free agent from Manchester City.

'No one deserves what happened to Aguero' - Scaloni

He suffered a calf injury in the summer that kept him out until October before netting a consolation goal against Real Madrid in El Clasico. Three days later, he made his first start for the club against Rayo Vallecano, but he was then taken off after 42 minutes against Alaves.

He scored 260 goals in 390 total appearances for City – winning five Premier League titles in the process – as well as 102 in 234 for Atletico Madrid prior to his move to England.

He also notched 41 goals for Argentina in 101 matches, and was a part of the squad that took home the Copa America last summer.

Champions League 'It p***** me off' - Xavi 'angry' after Barcelona crash out 09/12/2021 AT 08:44