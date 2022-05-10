Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo suffered a concussion but is conscious after a clash of heads with teammate Gavi against Celta Vigo.

The Uruguayan central defender collided with the midfielder in the 62nd minute and clashed heads, and after initially staying on his feet, dropped to his feet.

Ad

At that time his club were 3-1 up thanks to a brace from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and another from Memphis Depay,

Liga Aubameyang brace sinks Celta as Araujo taken to hospital after nasty clash of heads 4 HOURS AGO

The defender was rushed to hospital after extended treatment on the pitch that resulted in 11 minutes of added time, and the Barcelona crowd chanted ‘U-RU-GUAYO’ in tribute to their player. Barcelona tweeted to confirm the player had concussion..

However after the game, Spanish journalist Toni Juanmarti tweeted: “Araujo is conscious. Right now at the Barcelona Hospital to undergo medical tests and check/rule out”.

Araujo has been one of Barca’s best players in a difficult season, and signed a new contract with the team, with a one billion euro release clause.

Liga Atletico beat Real for derby bragging rights and boost Champions League qualification hopes 08/05/2022 AT 18:07