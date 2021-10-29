Barcelona president Joan Laporta has said he has contacted the club’s former player Xavi, but refused to confirm that talks were held over the Spaniard taking over as manager.

Former coach Ronald Koeman struggled in his time at the club and they currently sit ninth in La Liga, nine points behind leaders Real Sociedad. Koeman was sacked following the loss to Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday

Ad

Xavi is the manager at Qatari club Al Sadd. He has previously denied interest in taking over at the club to replace Koeman, though has recently been less clear on this thoughts.

La Liga Xavi is 'ready' for Barcelona job - Guardiola 2 HOURS AGO

The 41-year-old has been favourite to replace Koeman for some time, but Laporta admitted that he was not sure of Xavi’s plans.

"I have always said one day [Xavi] will be Barca's head coach but I don't know when," Laporta said.

He continued: "We have great references about Xavi at Al Sadd. All our reports about Xavi are positive. We can talk a lot about Xavi, but I cannot give you more details. He is in all the papers, but we also have other options."

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Laporta admitted it was a mistake to stick by Koeman for so long.

"Probably, yes," he said. "Looking back it is easy to analyse, we felt Koeman deserved confidence to recover some injured players and it was a way to motivate the manager.

"I looked for some positives. Probably we had to make an earlier decision, I assume the responsibilities of this decision."

Liga Koeman sacked as manager of Barcelona YESTERDAY AT 22:18