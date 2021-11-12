The heart condition which Sergio Aguero has been diagnosed with might be serious enough to end his career, according to reports.

The Barcelona striker was brought off in a recent game with Alaves after chest complaints, which was followed up with surgery. The club have not revealed what the issue is, but it is claimed that he has cardiac arrhythmia, which causes an irregular heartbeat.

Catalunya Radio is now reporting that Aguero's issue is so serious, doctors have suggested he may need to consider retiring.

No decisions have been made, but it is understood Manchester City's record goalscorer will need to come through a number of tests and monitoring to consider whether he can resume his career.

The report makes a comparison with Barca footballer Caroline Graham Hansen, who has also had a heart operation recently. But the Norwegian winger's condition is benign, whereas Aguero's is considered a bigger problem.

The Argentinean moved back to La Liga in the summer, after his contract ended at City. He has made just six appearances so far, scoring one goal.

