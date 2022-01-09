Barcelona defender Eric Garcia will be sidelined for around five weeks with a hamstring injury, the Spanish club has announced.

The 21-year-old Spain international limped off during the second half of Barcelona's 1-1 draw at Granada on Saturday, the latest in a string of disappointing results for the Spanish giant this season.

And the bad news keeps coming for Xavi Hernandez's team, with club confirming the extent of Garcia's injury on Sunday.

The injury blow comes after fellow centre-back Ronald Araujo was ruled out earlier this week with a hand injury that required surgery. Midfielder Frenkie de Jong was also injured during the Copa del Rey win over Linares on Wednesday.

The club are also dealing with a number of Covid-19 cases in the squad.

Barcelona are only sixth in the LaLiga standings, a full 17 points behind leader Real Madrid.

