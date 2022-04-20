Real Madrid inched closer to a record 35th league title with a 3-1 win against Osasuna on Wednesday night.

Real arrived at El Sadar 15 points ahead of Barcelona in second and Atletico Madrid in third, with the latter thrashing out a goalless draw with Granada to cut their lead by a point before kick off. With Barca and Atletico having a maximum 21 and 15 points left to play for respectively, Los Blancos knew that victory here would effectively leave them one more win away from being crowned champions while also making it mathematically impossible for Atleti to retain the title they won last season.

Ad

Nonetheless, despite their relatively modest ambitions, Osasuna made the better start. They went close when Darko Brasanac capitalised on Eduardo Camavinga’s slip in midfield to play in Ante Budimir, who corkscrewed a shot just wide, before Chimy Avila tore down the right flank and lashed a ball across the face of goal which Brasanac was inches away from turning in at close range.

Liga Benzema injury-time strike seals epic comeback win for Real over Sevilla 17/04/2022 AT 18:10

When Real scored against the run of play with 11 minutes gone, it felt like a sucker punch. After Dani Ceballos had drawn a foul from Javi Martinez out wide on the left, Marco Asensio teed him up to float a cross to Karim Benzema as he ghosted in at the far post.

Rather than shoot, Benzema pulled the ball back for David Alaba as he sprinted into the area. Though his initial effort was saved by Osasuna goalkeeper Sergio Herrera, the rebound fell nicely for him and he scored on the follow-up.

When they could so easily have wilted, Osasuna burst into life. Avila, a menace throughout the first half, got to the byline and thumped a low cross to the far post where Budimir was lurking to level the scores barely a minute after the opener.

The hosts were satisfied to let Real have the lion’s share of possession, looking to hit them on the counter-attack as Avila orchestrated play from out wide. Budimir had the ball in the back of the net once again just after the half-hour mark, but he was narrowly offside.

Real looked increasingly frustrated, reduced to a succession of shots from distance through Asensio, Alaba and Federico Valverde. Just as it looked like the two sides would go in at 1-1, however, the visitors turned the game on its head.

Facing a wall of red and blue shirts, Camavinga floated an exquisite cross to the far post to find Ceballos on the charge. His low flick was saved by Herrera, but he could only parry to the feet of Asensio who was left to bundle over the line,

Even after that, Osasuna refused to go quietly. Budimir looped a header toward the top corner after the restart, drawing an excellent save from Thibaut Courtois.

The match briefly descended into farce when Herrera twice denied Benzema from the penalty spot, the first after Avila had mistimed a tackle on Rodrygo only to slap the ball away with his hand and the second after Nacho Vidal had wrestled the Brazilian to the floor. Both times, Benzema tried to roll the ball nonchalantly into the corner and, both times, Herrera made an acrobatic dive to push it round the post.

Neither side really seemed sure how to react and, after that, the rest of the game felt like an anticlimax. Benzema went close after exchanging passes with substitute Dani Carvajal late on, but couldn’t make amends for his squandered penalties even as Real secured a crucial win.

More to follow...

Transfers Haaland injury concerns over Real or Man City transfer - Paper Round 16/04/2022 AT 22:14