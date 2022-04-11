Casemiro has told Real Madrid fans "when you whistle a player like that, you're whistling the history of this club” after Gareth Bale was once more jeered by his own supporters on the weekend.

Bale came off the bench to play the final 15 minutes of Real’s 2-0 league win over Getafe on Saturday.

It was the Welshman’s first appearance at the Santiago Bernabeu since February 2020, and the negative reception came after he was labelled a “parasite” by Marca, having supposedly been unfit for the Clasico defeat last month before starting for Wales four days later.

"When you whistle one player, you whistle all of us," said Casemiro, speaking ahead of Real’s Champions League quarter-final second leg against Chelsea.

"Football is about opinions, everyone has theirs, but I don't agree when a player on my team is whistled. We're all on the same side, we have to support him."

Bale is expected to leave Real this summer when his contract expires, and there has been talk the forward could even retire this year.

The 32-year-old has scored in two Champions League finals for Real, and Casemiro was quick to point out Bale’s vital contributions for the club.

"I didn't like the whistles the other day for Bale," Casemiro added. "He's a historic player for this club. He's scored a lot of important goals for this club. When you whistle a player like that, you're whistling the history of this club. I didn't like it. I think the fans have to support us."

Meanwhile, despite Real leading their quarter-final tie with Chelsea 3-1 heading into the home second leg, manager Carlo Ancelotti does not believe his side are safely through yet.

“Everyone has their own opinion,” Ancelotti said. “Chelsea will come to fight to try to get through.

“[Tuchel] knows very well that it is complicated but he’s going to try.”

Ancelotti also brushed off talk of his future, and defended his decision to leave Everton last summer.

He added: “To anyone else I could have said no [and] stayed happily at Everton.

“I am not thinking about [next season]. My contract is very long but I am not thinking about that. If the club is happy, I’ll continue happily. If the club is not happy, I will be grateful for the time I spent here. I’m confident that the season will end well, then I can continue happily.”

