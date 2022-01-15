Chelsea have made a bid worth £33 million for Barcelona's Frenkie De Jong, according to reports.

El Nacional say the Blues have submitted an offer for De Jong but it falls short of their £50m valuation.

Ad

However, Barcelona may accept a lower price of £42 million for the 24-year-old who has also been linked to Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

Champions League 'Ajax were so much better than Juventus' - De Jong 17/04/2019 AT 11:56

De Jong hasn't exactly set the world alight since arriving from Ajax in 2019 and the Catalans are said to be prepared to cut their losses on the Netherlands international.

He was replaced by Pedri at half-time in the semi-final of the Supercopa de Espania in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday night. Barcelona lost 3-2 in extra-time but were much improved by Pedri's presence.

Given the emergence of Pedri, Gavi and Nico Gonzalez, and Barcelona's precarious financial state, De Jong is considered a saleable asset.