Belgium manager Roberto Martinez has played down reports linking him to the Barcelona job as a potential replacement for under-fire Ronald Koeman.

Pressure continues to mount on the Dutchman following a disappointing start to the season coupled with the persistent rumours about his job security.

A draw in Barca's most recent league match against Granada following a humiliating 3-0 Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich looks to have pushed Koeman close to the exit door with Martinez among the list of names lined up as his successor.

However, the Spaniard, who has been in charge of the Belgian national team since 2016, told Eurosport France's Maxime Dupuis there was nothing behind the speculation.

"Well as you can imagine there is nothing, nothing to comment for me," he told Eurosport.

Obviously rumours, they are always there, it's normal in football.

"When you lose three games the rumours are that you are going to lose your job. When things are going well, you are doing good results, the rumours will always be there, but it's nothing for me to comment on at this point."

Koeman's days look numbered at Barcelona Image credit: Getty Images

Barca currently sit eighth in La Liga with two wins and two draws from their opening four matches and already find themselves six points behind leaders and reigning champions Atletico Madrid - albeit with two games in hand.

The club is also mired in debt and saw Lionel Messi depart for Paris Saint-Germain before the start of the current campaign.

Tension between club president Joan Laporta and Koeman has intensified in recent months following the former's reported attempts to recruit a new manager in the summer.

Laporta even took to social media to reassure supporters and plead for calm following the setback against Granada, in which a last minute Ronald Araujo header was needed to prevent defeat.

Martinez led Belgium to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, but only reached the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 after going out to eventual winners Italy.

At club level, Martinez has solely managed in England, taking charge at Swansea, Wigan and Everton, including a shock FA Cup win with the Latics in 2013.

