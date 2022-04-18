Cadiz shocked Barcelona to seal their first ever victory away at the Camp Nou, as the relegation strugglers condemned Xavi's side to a 1-0 defeat to hand La Blaugrana their first league loss since December.

Despite dominating possession in the first half, Barcelona could not find the opening, and it was in fact Cadiz who had the best opportunity to take the lead in the first period as Lucas Perez sliced the ball wide of the far post from close-range.

The sides went into half-time level, but it did not last long as Cadiz took a shock lead three minutes after the restart, as Perez scored a tap-in from close range, after Ruben Sobrino’s initial effort rebounded off Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Barcelona then threw everything to try and salvage something from the game, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang coming closest late on, as his low volley towards the near post was superbly saved by Cadiz goalkeeper Jeremias Ledesma.

Cadiz held on to secure a famous win, and maintain their recent unbeaten record against La Blaugrana.

TALKING POINT - A shock result for Barcelona, but what a win for Cadiz

What a win for Cadiz. It is their first ever at the Camp Nou in their history, and it means the Yellow Submarine have yet to lose to Barcelona in La Liga since their promotion back the top flight back in 2020. In terms of their relegation battle, this result means that Cadiz boss Sergio Gonzalez has finally managed to secure a long-awaited win against La Blaugrana, and his side are now out of the relegation zone.

As for Barcelona, it is two defeats in a row in all competitions, and Xavi will want to find some answers for the recent below-par performances by his team. With nothing to play for this season, these setbacks are no major cause for concern, but after 15 games without defeat in La Liga, it is now time for Barcelona to reset and finish the season strongly to ensure Champions League qualification is secured.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - Jeremias Ledesma

Cadiz CF goalkeeper Jeremias Ledesma makes a save against FC Barcelona at the Camp Nou in La Liga Image credit: Getty Images

What a performance from the 29-year-old Argentinan goalkeeper, who is currently on loan at Cadiz from Rosario Central. Ledesma made a string of outstanding saves to keep a clean sheet. And, despite showing an apparent injury, he soldiered on for his team.

His best save of the night was to deny Ousmane Dembele, whose long-range effort was heading into the top corner. Ledesma dived to his right to make a brilliant stop. In total, Ledesma made a total of six saves, and also claimed the ball three times.

PLAYER RATINGS

Barcelona: Ter Stegen 6, Dest 6, Garcia 7, Lenglet 6, Alba 6, F. de Jong 6, Busquets 7, Gavi 6. Dembele 8, Torres 5, Depay 6. Subs: Mingueza, Traore 6, L. de Jong 6, Aubameyang 6.

Cadiz: Ledesma 9, Parra 6, Hernandez 7, Fali 8, Espino 7, Jonsson 7, Mari 6, Sobrino 7, Fernandez 6, Sanchez 6, Perez 7. Subs: Chust 6, Emeterio 6, Alejo 6, Arzamendia 6, Akapo 6.

KEY MOMENTS

27’ - WHAT A MISS! The biggest chance of this game, and it is not taken by Cadiz! Sobrino touches the ball onto Alex, who plays a nice ball back towards the former down the right. He nudges Alba to get past him, before cutting the ball back into the box for Perez, but he slices the ball wide of the far post from close-range!

48’ - GOAL! Barcelona 1-0 Cadiz (Perez): What a start to the second half for Cadiz! It is a wonderful ball into the box from Salvi, and Sobrino has an effort on target saved as he glances a header at ter Stegen. He goes for the second attempt, which is also flapped at, with the ball then falling to Perez, who scores an easy tap-in from close range.

75' - WHAT A CHANCE! Another awful miss from Cadiz! That could've sealed the win! Alejo does brilliant down the right to make a forward driving run, before riding the challenge of Lenglet, who is out of position. He cuts the ball back into the area for Alex, but he puts his shot wide of the post from close range!

89' - GREAT SAVE! That is the closest Barca have come to equalising. Aubameyang volleys it with his left foot towards goal, and Ledesma pushes the ball away with pure reflexes.

KEY STATS

Barcelona have lost two home games in a row in all competitions for the first time since April 2003: (2-4 in La Liga against Deportivo de La Coruña, and 1-2 in the Champions League against Juventus).

Cadiz remain unbeaten against Barcelona in their last four La Liga games since promotion to the top tier in 2020 (D2, W2).

Barcelona have lost their first match in fifteen La Liga games (W11, D4).

That was Cadiz' sixth clean sheet in their last nine league games.

