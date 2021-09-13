Ronald Koeman has defended his reign as head coach of Barcelona, claiming that the club is in a better position because of him ahead of their crucial Champions League clash against Bayern Munich on Tuesday night.

The Blaugrana boss revealed all in an interview with Dutch outlet NOS, responding to comments by club President Joan Laporta stating that he would be open to renewing Koeman’s contract only if certain criteria were met.

“That...suggests that the trainer does not have full power”, Koeman said on Sunday.

Liga Benzema nets hat-trick as Real fight back to thump Celta 18 HOURS AGO

“He [Laporta] said a little too much. That is best done in private. I like it when a president is committed and also asks questions. But that shouldn’t be in the press, that was the problem.”

It is not the first time the complex relationship between the pair has come to light, as Laporta reportedly considered replacing Koeman at the end of last season after a disappointing campaign which saw Barcelona finish seven points behind eventual champions Atletico Madrid.

However, Koeman believes that he had the backing he needed.

“Around the president I had the feeling that everyone was completely behind me. Players, the rest of the staff and the other board members.”

Laporta and Koeman Image credit: Getty Images

In what could potentially spark a reaction from Culers supporters, Koeman then said thanks to him, “this club has a future”, and is keen on continuing at Camp Nou.

“I’m open to staying. I’m just having a good time,” the 58-year-old added.

Barcelona currently sit 7th place in La Liga, three points off table-topping Real Madrid with a game in hand on their rivals. La Blaugrana have two wins and one draw from their three league matches.

Liga Lemar strikes late for Atletico as La Liga champions snatch dramatic win at Espanyol YESTERDAY AT 11:17