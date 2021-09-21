Barcelona president Joan Laporta has asked the club’s fans to ‘stand by’ the team after a poor start to the new season after a summer of upheaval.

Barca have won four of their first 10 games under Ronald Koeman and there is speculation that the Dutchman will be relieved of his position in the near future.

It comes after a difficult summer for the Catalans. Lionel Messi was expected to sign up for a new deal but after his contract expired he was prevented from agreeing new terms and left for Paris Saint-Germain. Antoine Griezmann also left, to return to former club Atletico Madrid.

Many senior players at the club such as Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets have agreed reduced terms to help the club deal with its enormous financial problems, and Laporta has focused the blame on previous figures at the side, such as Josep Maria Bartomeu, the club’s previous president.

He issued a video on Tuesday on social media site Twitter, saying: “'I ask you to keep supporting our team. The team needs you and is thankful to you.

“You know we are living difficult moments and these are the moments you need to stand by us.

“This week a Barca delegation is going to ‘Palos de la Frontera’ to an act of ‘Penyes’, which coincides with the match in Cadiz.

“In Cadiz, you can be sure that the team will try to win. I do not know what will happen, but no matter what, in the next match against Levante this week keep supporting our team.

“The team needs it. And try to remain calm, we know what needs to be done and we will solve it. Thank you very much.”

Barcelona drew their most recent game against Granada on Monday courtesy of a 90th minute headed equaliser from Ronald Araujo. They also lost their Champions League game against Bayern Munich 3-0.

