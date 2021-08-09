Barcelona have been hit with another setback as new signing Sergio Aguero will not be able to play until at least October due to a calf injury.

The 33-year-old joined Barca as a free agent this summer from Manchester City but has not featured in pre-season games.

He is now set to be out of action for the next two months, with a statement from Barca saying: "Tests carried out on first team player Kun Aguero have confirmed a right calf injury. He will be out around 10 weeks."

RAC1 reported that Aguero, who struggled to stay fit at City last season, could "barely walk" on Sunday, having missed the Joan Gamper Trophy clash with Juventus at the weekend.

Aguero had been open about wanting to play at club level with his Argentina team-mate and it was reported that he may seek to leave Barca if Messi leaves.

However, Aguero assured fans at the weekend that he will be staying, saying: “Don't worry, you have me all year long."

Aguero has not yet been registered to play for Barcelona as the club continue to try to get under La Liga’s salary cap.

Messi breaks down in tears as he announces Barcelona departure

Messi spoke at an emotional press conference on Sunday and admitted he thought he 'was going to stay at home' before his contract talks with the club fell through.

Messi began the press conference by receiving a round of applause, taking a handkerchief from his wife to apparently wipe away tears.

“This is the most difficult moment of my career, no doubt. I’ve had many difficult, hard moments, many defeats, but then you could return to train and get revenge. Now I cannot return, my time at this club is over. So it is the most difficult moment, yes.”

