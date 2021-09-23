Tension between Laporta and Koeman grows

The relationship between Ronald Koeman and Joan Laporta is getting close to unbearable, according to Spanish newspaper Marca. The pair of them have released their own statements calling for unity, but it appears that the club president is already considering getting rid of Koeman in order to replace him after a dreadful start to the current season.

Paper Round’s view: Laporta is clearly looking to make sure that the blame for the current situation is not placed on him. As for the club finances, that is something that can be put on previous administrations. For Koeman, as popular as he might be after previously playing for Barcelona, he has not really shown any great managerial aptitude and now is the time to move him on - if there is a compelling replacement.

Asensio plans departure

Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio grabbed a hat-trick on Wednesday night but there is a story in the Daily Mail that suggests the 25-year-old playmaker feels that he has not been given a proper chance under Carlo Ancelotti. The Spanish international is now considering an exit, and he has previously attracted attention from Premier League sides Tottenham and Liverpool.

Paper Round’s view: Asensio looked like an exceptionally good prospect when he emerged on the scene of the Real Madrid first team but for whatever reason he has stagnated over the years, even if he was given the nod by Zinedine Zidane. A change of scenery would help him get out of his malaise, and Liverpool may need to refresh their midfield in the coming windows.

Derby face exodus

Derby County have entered administration and it looks likely that a huge financial restructuring will need to take place, with relegation from the Championship imminent. The Mirror explains that they have eight players aged 19-23 who are contracted beyond this year - Jason Knight, Krystian Bielik, Kamil Jozwiak, Max Bird, Jack Stretton, Festy Ebosele, Kornell McDonald and Louie Sibley - and they will likely be sold. Tom Lawrence and Lee Buchanan could also be sold this January.

Paper Round’s view: Derby County will probably have to sell all their players if they are unable to find a financial saviour, something which is made difficult by their millions of pounds of debt. Selling off younger players will help them raise some funds to soften the burden of their financial situation, but they don’t have enough players in reserve to replace them.

The Sun reports that Derby County will ask their squad to take a cut to their wages, and delay payment of one-third of their salaries. That will allow the club to make the payments, otherwise they will be fined a further three points for late payment. That would make relegation even more likely after they were fined 12 points for going into administration, leaving them bottom.

Paper Round’s view: Derby already looked doomed unless Wayne Rooney can pull off an amazing turnaround with a squad that could start to be broken up as early as January. Plans must be made for next season when they probably have to start again in League One, and they will not be able to count on having Wayne Rooney as their manager.

