Pressure will continue to mount on Ronald Koeman after his lifeless Barcelona team were held to a goalless draw by Cadiz.

Barca fans expected a response after Monday’s draw at home to Granada, but this was another insipid performance by the Catalans who had to play the final 25 minutes of the match with 10 men after Frenkie de Jong’s red card.

A lowkey first half saw both teams struggle to create chances, but Marc-Andre ter Stegen was forced into a diving save to deny Alvaro Negredo at the start of the second half before Memphis Depay spurned a golden opportunity to find the back of the net.

Liga Koeman walks out of press conference after reading statement requesting patience YESTERDAY AT 11:56

De Jong was shown a contentious second yellow card on 67 minutes to reduce Barcelona to 10 men, handing the initiative to the home side and they would have turned that into a lead had Salvi Sanchez converted past ter Stegen with eight minutes left.

The introduction of Philippe Coutinho, Riqui Puig and Sergi Roberto did little to change the match for Barca who survived some late pressure and have now won just one of their last five fixtures in all competitions.

It was another bad night for Koeman Image credit: Getty Images

TALKING POINT - Ronald Koeman living on borrowed time as Barca boss

There was a symbolic moment in stoppage time at the end of the match when Koeman was shown a red card by the referee for his protests over a contentious refereeing decision. It might not be long until the Dutchman is also dismissed from his job as Barcelona boss, although this result likely keeps him on until the weekend fixture against Levante. However, it’s starting to feel as if Koeman is living on borrowed time. It might only be a matter of time until a change is made.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona)

It says a lot about how this match went for Barcelona that their goalkeeper was their best player. This would have been a much more damaging result had it not been for a series of saves made by ter Stegen with his most important stop coming late on when he saved from Salvi Sanchez.

PLAYER RATINGS

Cadiz - Ledesma 7, Carcelen 5, Chust 6, Haroyan 6, Espino 5, Jimenez 6, Alarcon 5, Fali 3, Arzamendia 5, Sobrino 6, Negredo 7. Subs - Akapo 6, Lozano 5, Jonsson 7, Perea 4, Sanchez 7.

Barcelona - ter Stegen 8, Mingueza 6, Araujo 7, Pique 8, Dest 5, Gavi 6, Busquets 5, Frenkie de Jong 5, Demir 3, Luuk de Jong 3, Depay 4. Subs - Coutinho 4, Roberto 5, Nico 4, Puig 2.

KEY MOMENTS

48’ NEGREDOOOOO... saved! What an effort from the former Manchester City striker who sends an outside-of-the-boot strike towards goal, but ter Stegen makes a strong diving save!

51’ Big chance for Memphis! That's the closest Barcelona have come to finding the back of the net! The ball from de Jong to the back post, but Memphis completely scuffed his shot!

67’ SENT OFF! Wow! De Jong has been shown a second yellow card and the Dutchman will now take an early bath! Barcelona have been reduced to 10 men! Big moment in this match!

82’ That was the chance! Oh what an opportunity for Cadiz to take the lead! Puig lost the ball with his first touch, Salvi is played clean through on goal, but ter Stegen makes the save!

KEY STATS

Barcelona managed just two shots on target despite having 68% of possession.

Liga Exclusive: Barcelona talk just 'rumours', says tight-lipped Martinez YESTERDAY AT 11:04