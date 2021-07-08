Diego Simeone has extended his decade-long stay as Atletico Madrid by signing a new contract with the Spanish club.

Simeone is already the coach to have managed a La Liga side for the most consecutive seasons, and is the club’s most successful manager ever.

The Argentine has signed a new contract that will run until the end of June 2024. He has won La Liga twice, the Copa del Rey, the Supercopa de Espana, Europa League (twice) and the Super Cup (twice).

His coaching staff of Óscar Ortega, Pablo Vercellone, Nelson Vivas and Hernán Bonvinvini have also signed new deals.

In the process he has noticed 316 wins from 527 played, and is preparing for another year challenging for La Liga and potentially the Champions League after two runners-up appearances.

