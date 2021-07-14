Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has been caught on tape calling Cristiano Ronaldo an ‘imbecile’ and Jose Mourinho ‘abnormal’.

This time the Real chief takes aim at Ronaldo and former manager Mourinho when they were still at the club in 2012.

"He is mad," Perez said of Ronaldo in tapes released by El Confidencial . "This chap is an imbecile, he is ill.

Do you think this chap is normal? He is not normal, otherwise he wouldn't do the things he does. The last foolish thing he did, everyone around the world saw it.

"Why do you think he does that foolish thing?"

Ronaldo and Mourinho are both represented by super-agent Jorge Mendes, who Perez also fumes about in the audios from nine years ago.

"Mendes does not order him, nor does he order Mourinho whatsoever," Perez said.

Zero. Not even for the interviews. These are guys with huge egos, both of them spoiled.

"He and the coach don't see the reality because the two could earn a lot more money if they were different. They are both abnormal because we are talking about a lot of money in image rights.

"Furthermore, with that face they have, with that defiant manner that they are disliked by everyone... advertising is the opposite, it is the complete opposite."

Real have already hit back at the leaks, saying Perez is being targeted after he fronted an attempt by several major clubs to form a European Super League.

Perez might consider legal action against those who made the tapes public, but the leaks continue to embarrass the Real president.

Ronaldo is a living legend at Real and left the club as their all-time top scorer after 450 goals for the La Liga giants.

Juventus signed Ronaldo in 2019, which ended the forward’s nine-year spell with Los Blancos. It was reported at the time Ronaldo had fallen out with Perez during contract negotiations.

Mourinho, meanwhile, had an ultimately disappointing three-year spell in charge at Real where he won La Liga and the Copa del Rey.

