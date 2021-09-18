Joao Felix saw red for Atletico Madrid as Diego Simeone’s side drew 0-0 with Athletic Bilbao on Saturday night.

Antoine Griezmann was preferred ahead of Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez but the former Liverpool and Barcelona man replaced him shortly after the restart as the home side chased a winner.

Joao was almost the decisive scorer but was sent off after receiving a second yellow for dissent as he booted the ball into the crowd.

Elsewhere, another former Atletico striker Radamel Falcao hit the net as he scored in his first appearance for Rayo Vallecano as they beat Getafe 3-0.

The 35-year-old, who also played for Galatasaray, Chelsea, Manchester United and Monaco in recent years, was a second-half sub.

"He's come wanting to help the team and to integrate as quickly as possible," said Rayo coach Andoni Iraola after the game.

"He's trained well, he's helped us and scored the goal that ended the game. We have to keep working with him. There are some ideas he has to adapt to but his own condition is very good."

