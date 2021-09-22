Real Madrid returned to the top of La Liga with an emphatic 6-1 home win over Real Mallorca as Marco Asensio netted a hat trick against his former club.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side have now won five of their opening six league fixtures, with Asensio, Karim Benzema and Eduardo Camavinga, handed his first start for Real Madrid, all shining in this victory.

It took Real Madrid just three minutes to open the scoring when Benzema pounced on a slip in the Real Mallorca defence to squeeze a finish through the goalkeeper and into the far corner of the net.

Asensio scored against his former club by angling a finish from a tight angle past Manolo Reina after good work by Rodrygo, but Real Mallorca responded immediately with a stunning strike from Lee Kang-In seconds later.

Real Madrid’s two-goal cushion was restored on the half-hour mark, with Asensio finishing a slick attacking move which saw Benzema turn a pass around the corner for his team-mate to race through.

Benzema looked to have scored his second of the night after finishing off a cross by Rodrygo, but the goal was disallowed after a VAR check for a trip in the build-up.

It wasn’t long until Asensio completed his hat trick by lashing home a left-footed finish from 20 yards out to put the final outcome beyond any doubt.

Benzema grabbed his second of the night, and Real Madrid’s fifth, before Isco completed the scoring with a well-taken sixth.

TALKING POINT - Carlo Ancelotti has got Real Madrid’s forwards firing again

There has been a lot of focus on Benzema’s contribution for Real Madrid this season, and with good reason - the Frenchman has had a direct hand in 14 goals in six games. However, Ancelotti has also got the rest of his frontline firing. Asensio was handed his first start of the season and delivered a sensational hat-trick. At the weekend, it was Vinicius Junior who produced the goods while Eden Hazard and Rodrygo have also been in good form. Real Madrid are a fun team to watch at the moment.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

This was a reminder of what Asensio can do. Not so long ago, of course, he was considered Real Madrid’s next Galactico in-waiting. The 25-year-old’s career has stagnated since then, but he was astonishing against Real Mallorca, netting his first-ever hat-trick for his current club against his former club. Asensio could have scored more than three. He was everywhere and showed signs of a good understanding with Benzema.

PLAYER RATINGS

Real Madrid - Courtois 7, Nacho 5, Militao 5, Alaba 6, Miguel Gutierrez 6, Camavinga 7, Modric 6, Asensio 10, Rodrygo 8, Vinicius 8, Benzema 9. Subs - Blanco 6, Isco 7, Vazquez 6, Santos 6, Jovic 6.

Real Mallorca - Reina 6, Sastre 5, Valjent 4, Gaya 4, Brian Olivan 3, Baba 4, Battaglia 4, Febas 5, Lago Junior 6, Kang In 7, Hoppe 5. Subs - Baba 5, Prats 5, Costa 5, Sanchez 5, Mboula 3.

KEY MOMENTS

3’ GOAL! Real Madrid 1-0 Real Mallorca: It has taken Real Madrid just three minutes to open the scoring and it's Benzema who has found the back of the net! A slip in defence allowed the Frenchman through on goal and he slides a low finish into the far corner!

24’ GOAL! Real Madrid 2-0 Real Mallorca: It's a second goal for the home side and Asensio grabs it! Rodrygo got to the byline, turned back, played the cross into the middle, the ball bounced off Reina, landed at the feet of Asensio who prodded home the finish from a tight angle.

25’ GOAL! Real Madrid 2-1 Real Mallorca: What an incredible goal and Real Mallorca are back in this immediately! Kang In Lee just kept running and running and running until he got into the Real Madrid box and guided a left-footed finish into the back of the net past Courtois.

29’ GOAL! Real Madrid 3-1 Real Mallorca: Real Madrid have restored their two-goal cushion and Asensio has his second of the night! Benzema played a wonderful pass around the corner for his teammate and the Spain international finishes against his former club!

53’ GOAL DISALLOWED! Benzema had the ball in the back of the net after good work by Rodrygo down the right wing, but the goal is chalked off after a VAR review. They spotted a trip on Sastre.

55’ GOAL! Real Madrid 4-1 Real Mallorca: There's the hat trick! What a night for Asensio who has reminded everyone what an incredible talent he is! Benzema burst forward, waiting for Asensio to arrive and the Spain international fired home from 20 yards out!

79’ GOAL! Real Madrid 5-1 Real Mallorca: It's ANOTHER goal for Benzema! The Frenchman controlled a pass over the top on his back, got the shot away on the spin and two deflections took it up and over Reina in the Real Mallorca goal. Los Blancos have a 5-1 lead!

84’ GOAL! Real Madrid 6-1 Real Mallorca: Isco has the ball in the back of the net, but this goal is all about Vinicius! The Brazilian made a run in behind, drives into the back and sets up his teammate for a simple finish into the bottom corner rather than taking on the shot himself!

KEY STATS

Karim Benzema has now had a direct hand in 14 goals (eight goals, seven assists) in his first six La Liga games this season.

Marco Asensio became the sixth player to score a La Liga hat trick for Real Madrid in the 21st century and the first since Alvaro Morata in 2017.

