A defiant Ronald Koeman has called on the media and fans to show Barcelona "unconditional support" after reading out a lengthy statement in a brief press conference.

Barcelona take on Cadiz on Thursday night and the 58-year-old stunned those who attended Barcelona's pre-match press conference by reading out a statement that lasted three minutes before he then abruptly left the room.

KOEMAN'S STATEMENT IN FULL

"The club with me as a coach is in a process of rebuilding. The financial situation of the club is connected to the sporting activities and vice versa. This means that we as a team have to rebuild the football team without being able to make any big financial investments.

"This needs time. The young talent today could end up being the next big world stars in just a few years. In order to reconstruct this team means that young players get opportunities like Xavi and Iniesta had in their day but we must ask for patience.

"Once more being in another ranking in La Liga is great success. This is a great footballing school for these talents. In the Champions League we can't hope for miracles.

"The defeat against Bayern Munich last week has to be focused from that perspective. the process that we're in right now. The staff with their team deserves unconditional support in word and in actions. The support of the technical staff that we are going through.

"I know that the press recognise this process. It's not the first time in FC Barcelona's history that this has happened. We count on your support in this difficult time. Us as a staff and the players are very happy with the great support from the fans like we had in the match at home against Granada."

