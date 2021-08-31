Barcelona have confirmed that Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba have both agreed to pay cuts, which will allow the club to register new signing Sergio Aguero for the 2021/22 La Liga season.

Barca have been battling La Liga’s salary cap restrictions this summer, even after the departure of Lionel Messi, who was their highest earner.

Busquets and Alba, who are also captains along with Sergi Roberto, have now followed.

A statement from Barcelona said: “The salary reductions for Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, two of the four first team captains, signed this Tuesday have allowed FC Barcelona to achieve two objectives: the registration of Sergio Aguero with the Spanish Football League (LFP) and to extend the club's limit with regards to financial fair play regulations.

“Sergio and Jordi Alba have agreed to changes in the financial terms of their contracts which included a wage reduction for this season and the deferment of payments for the remaining years.”

Barcelona president Joan Laporta confirmed earlier this month that the club is £1.15 billion in debt after years of mismanagement.

Speaking about his decision to reduce his wages, Pique said: “'It's what had to be done.

“Because of a timing issue I had to be the first one so we could register the players. The captains have always intended to make the adjustments needed by the club. We are proud of this decision.”

Aguero will not be able to play for Barcelona until at least October due to a calf injury.

The 33-year-old joined as a free agent this summer from Manchester City but has not featured for the club yet.

