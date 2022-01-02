Real Madrid’s 11-game unbeaten run in La Liga came to an abrupt end at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez as Enes Unal’s first-half strike sealed a crucial victory for Getafe in their fight against relegation.

Los Azulones punished a poor defensive mistake from Eder Militao to score the only goal of the game in the 9th minute, with Unal pouncing on the ball before finishing well past Thibaut Courtois to score his sixth goal in nine games.

Despite a shaky start, Real Madrid grew into the game and eventually found themselves dominating possession, despite not many clear-cut opportunities.

One of them fell to Luka Modric in the 16th minute, who smacked the crossbar with a fantastic long-range effort from just outside the area. Moments before, the Croatian had a stinging effort from 25-yards out saved by Getafe’s David Soria.

Casemiro came closest to levelling the scoreline in the second half, but his brilliant effort on the half-volley from the edge of the area was well saved.

It is just Getafe’s sixth win over Los Blancos in La Liga history, and they are now three points clear of the relegation zone.

TALKING POINT - Mistake proves costly for Madrid

Despite having 74% possession and 14 shots on goal, one critical mistake from Eder Militao has proven to be very costly. It was a welcome New Year's gift for Quique Sanchez Flores and Getafe.

Following a robust challenge on Sandro Ramirez from Kroos that saw the former go to ground, the ball trickled back to the feet of the 23-year-old, who completely lost control of the ball, before eventual match winner Enes Unal nicked it off him and finished well for Getafe.

It was not the first time there was a mix-up at the back during the game either, as communication between Thibaut Courtois and his defenders seemed off at times - particularly in moments where the the Belgian goalkeeper decided to rush off his line, which almost cost Madrid to concede two further goals.

It is definitely an area that Carlo Ancelotti will need to work on if he doesn't want his side to drop more unnecessary points.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - Casemiro

Despite the result, and the good performance from several Getafe players en-route to the victory, the Real Madrid central midfielder put in a good shift in the middle of the park.

The Brazilian proved to be a key creative spark for Los Blancos during the course of the game, as he instigated many of the attacks. The 29-year-old also had a crucial chance to equalise for his side in the second half, sweetly connecting with a half-volley from the edge of the box which was destined for the bottom corner, but David Soria made a crucial save for Getafe.

Casemiro also won twelve aerial duels (80% success rate), and won all six of his tackles.

PLAYER RATINGS

Getafe: Soria 8, Olivera 6, Cuenca, Mitrovic 7, Cabaco 6, Suarez 7, Alena 6, Arambarri 6, Maksimovic 7, Unal 8, Sandro 6. Subs: Mata 6, Florentino 6, Jankto 6, Nyom 6.

Real Madrid: Courtois 5, Vazquez 7, Militao 5, Alaba 6, Mendy 6, Modric 7, Casemiro 8, Kroos 6, Asensio 6, Rodrygo 6, Benzema 6. Subs: Hazard 6, Marcelo 6, Isco 6, Mariano 6, Peter 6.

KEY MOMENTS

9’ - GOAL! - Getafe strike first! Sandro goes to ground after a Kroos challenge, with the ball finding its way back to Eder Militao in the Madrid penalty area, but the defender fluffs his lines and Enes Unal pounces to put Los Azulones ahead!

13’ - MIX-UP! - Courtois is pressed and fluffs his clearance, with the ball finding its way to Maksimovic, who is one-on-one, but his effort is tame and the Belgian holds the ball!

16’ - CROSSBAR! Some tremendous one-touch play from Madrid just outside the Getafe penalty area, and Karim Benzema leaves the ball for Modric to hit, but his left-footed effort smacks the crossbar!

75’ BIG CHANCE FOR REAL! - The corner comes to nothing but Madrid recycle the ball, before sending it centre for Casemiro, who lets off a dangerous shot on the volley from the edge of the area, which Soria does well to tip away! Excellent technique from the Brazilian.

KEY STATS

- Real Madrid have lost just their second match in twenty La Liga games this season.

- The goal scored by Getafe's Enes Ünal at 8:23 is the second earliest of the 20 conceded by Real Madrid in all competitions this season (after Santi Mina's in Real Madrid 5-2 Celta de Vigo (3:19) on September 2021).

- Real Madrid are winless in each one of their four games (D2 L2) where they have enjoyed the most possession in all competitions this season (Cádiz - 82%, Sheriff - 76%, Osasuna - 75% & Getafe 74%).

