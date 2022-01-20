Ousmane Dembele has hit back at Barcelona, saying he remains available for selection and will not give in to 'blackmail'.

Dembele’s current commitment runs out in the summer, and Barca are keen to secure a fee after failing to strike fresh terms.

Despite the club issuing an ultimatum to Dembele, the winger claims his agent is still handling talks and he remains at the disposal of coach Xavi.

In a statement on Instagram, Dembele said : “Gossip about me has been piling up for four years. It's been four years since people have spoken for me, shamefully lied with one sole purpose - to harm me.

"As of today it's over. From today I will speak honestly without giving in to any kind of blackmail.

“I am 24 years old and like every man, I have flaws, imperfections.

“I have lived through difficult moments, injuries, and Covid has affected me.

“Without the slightest training session, the coach has selected me and I have always complied... without question.

"My message is transparent. I forbid anyone to give the impression that I am not involved in the sports project.

"I forbid anyone to attribute intentions to me that I have never had. I forbid anyone to speak for me or my representative, whom I fully trust.

"Still under contract, I am fully involved and at the disposal of my club, my coach.

"I have always given everything for my team-mates and also for all the partners - it is not now that this is going to change. I am not a man who cheats and even less a man who has a habit of giving in to blackmail.

"As you know there are negotiations. I let my agent handle it, it's his turf.

"My field is the ball, playing football, sharing moments of joy with my team-mates.

"Above all, let's focus on what matters most: to win."

