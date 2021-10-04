Serge Aurier has signed an initial one-year contract to join Villarreal on a free transfer after leaving Tottenham in the summer.

There is also the option for a further two-year extension to stay with the Spanish side, who won the Europa League last season.

In moving to La Liga, the Ivory Coast full-back has reunited with Unai Emery, who coached him at Paris Saint-Germain, as well as former Spurs team-mate Juan Foyth - who is likely to be a rival to a place in the side.

Aurier and Tottenham agreed to part ways last month, after the defender indicated he would not be interested in extending his contract, which was due to expire at the end of the season.

Spurs secured Emerson Royal from Barcelona as his replacement, allowing Aurier to find a new club beyond the transfer deadline.

The deal has worked out well for the 28-year-old, who has upgraded European football this season, joining a Champions League club who are competing in the same group as Manchester United.

He could make his debut at home to Osasuna on October 17, but will first join up with his country for World Cup qualifiers.

