Carlo Ancelotti has praised Gareth Bale's commitment on his return to Real Madrid and tipped him to recapture top form after his return to the starting eleven in the 4-1 victory at Alaves.

The Welsh star fell out of favour returned to the Santiago Bernabeu after a year's loan at former club Tottenham Hotspur and has found a more welcoming environment with Ancelotti than former Real boss Zinedine Zidane.

With Kylian Mbappe heavily linked with a move to Madrid, Bale could well prove dispensable, especially as losing his wages may help them afford the French international, but his Italian coach seems happy to have the Cardiff-born forward around.

Although insisting Bale has some way to go to return to his best shape, an issue that frustrated Jose Mourinho for long periods of his season in North London, Ancelotti believes he has the commitment to have an impact player in the last year of his contract at Real.

"The team has worked really hard in pre-season, every single player has put in a shift," Ancelotti said.

"Bale has also been totally committed and I’ll think he’ll improve because he’s still not at full fitness.

"I’ve been impressed with him and he’s shown great desire."

Karim Benzema scored twice to help Real Madrid to victory over Alaves despite Joselu's second-half penalty.

There were also goals for Nacho and Vinicius Jr. as Madrid got Ancelotti's second spell in charge underway in fine fashion.

The Madrid club continue to be linked with Kylian Mbappe as speculation grows over the PSG forward's future after Lionel Messi's arrival in Paris.

Ancelotti began the game with a front three of Bale, Benzema and Eden Hazard.

