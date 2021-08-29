Real Madrid chiefs remain tight-lipped on whether Kylian Mbappe will join Real Madrid before the transfer window closes shortly on Tuesday night, but full back Daniel Carvajal expressed his hope the striker will join the club.

Following Real's 1-0 victory at Real Betis , the focus externally remained on the potential next galactico to arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu and though officials did not want to be drawn on Mbappe, Carvajal gave a glimpse into the dressing room feeling.

"Hopefully Mbappe can join us before the window closes, he's a great player and would be some reinforcement," Carvajal said.

Mauricio Pochettino suggested on Saturday Mbappe "hasn't told me anything" about wanting to leave PSG, despite sporting director Leonardo's confirming this was the player's intention two days earlier, and an appearance against Reims on Sunday alongside Lionel Messi seems unlikely.

Real do not want to be drawn on the transfer at present, with Ancelotti expressing confidence in Karim Benzema, the rising Vinicius Jr as well as declining stars, Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard.

Butragueo acknowledged the conversation on everyone's lips but did not want to discuss the matter until an agreement was in place.

"We understand that the fans are expectant, all the media are talking about it, but we have nothing to say," Butragueno stated.

