Karim Benzema has put pen to paper on a new contract that will keep the French striker at Real Madrid until 2023.

The 33-year-old had entered the final year of his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu, but has now been handed a one-year extension, reflecting his importance to Carlo Ancelotti’s team.

Benzema has finished each of the last three seasons as Real Madrid’s top goalscorer, registering 23 goals and nine assists in 34 La Liga appearances for the club in the 2020/22 campaign.

Real Madrid’s current financial situation raised some speculation that Benzema could be among the squad members put up for sale this summer, but this new contract ends such talk.

It has been reported that Real Madrid have inserted a release clause of €1 billion in the 33-year-old’s new contract.

Fellow first team figures Luka Modric, Nacho, Dani Carvajal, Lucas Vazquez and Thibaut Courtois have also signed contract extensions with Real Madrid this summer.

