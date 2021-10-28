A late penalty after a contentious VAR decision cost Atletico Madrid the win away at Levante in a fiery game that finished two apiece.

Bardhi slotted home his second penalty of the evening when the faintest of handballs in the six-yard box was spotted by VAR.

Ad

Atletico claimed the early lead through Antoine Griezmann. He took what looked to be a poor corner but Felipe managed to cushion a header across the face of goal and the Frenchman finished easily at the back post.

Liga Suarez nets twice to rescue point for Atletico against Real Sociedad 24/10/2021 AT 18:32

The away side never looked comfortable however and seemed to lose their way after scoring, the intensity that had marked the start of the first half giving way to scrappy defending.

Levante first regained parity when Luis Suarez failed to clear and then found a set of legs between him and the ball. Enis Bardhi slammed home the penalty on his return after two months out.

Atletico thought they had won it when a rare moment of incision in midfield saw Rodrigo de Paul slide a ball through to the sub, Cunha in the Levante box. One quick swipe and the ball hit the back of the net.

Matheus Cunha scores for Atleti Image credit: Getty Images

The reigning champions’ diamond-dotted front three looked disconnected at times and series of substitutions-all but spelt out Atletico manager Diego Simeone’s feelings on their performance.

Refereeing decisions again proved controversial, and Atletico will feel aggrieved that when a firm cross from close range was analysed, VAR deemed it to have brushed an arm.

It was Bardhi’s second spot kick that claimed a point for Levante. They remain winless, but this performance would have reassured new manager Javier Pereira that his team are on the right track.

Rober Pier saw red after the final whistle for making it known that the referee had blown early. In a mirror of the first half, Levante were breaking when the whistle sounded.

It was just the added spice to a game where tensions ran high. Hard tackling and disjointed play also saw Simeone lose his cool and get sent to the dressing room early.

New manager Javier Pereira, instated after Paco Lopez became the first managerial casualty of the campaign, is already under pressure – the team from Valencia are winless after 11 but with this kind of performance against the reigning champions, that is soon likely to change.

TALKING POINT - ATLETICO TRIO FAIL TO CLICK

Two or three years ago a ferocious front three of Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann and Joao Felix would have been mouthwatering.

But with the advanced years of Suarez and Griezmann only impressing in bursts, Joao Felix is having to do a lot of work to knit this Atletico Attack together.

Suarez’s issue is not goals, he is there top scorer with six, but he tired early and was hauled off. This was Griezmann’s first goal of the campaign and Felix is yet to score – despite his gilded touch.

Simeone was clearly not impressed and turned to the muscle of Rodrigo de Paul and Matheus Cunha to get the job done.

MAN OF THE MATCH – ENIS BARDHI

Back from a two-month layoff, Enis Bardhi should have looked jaded. But instead he fizzed across the pitch, picking up loose balls and driving his team forward.

His touch was assured and he kept his cool when it mattered, finishing two penalties beautifully.

The second was the pick, Bardhi slotting home coolly after some impromptu gardening of the penalty spot by Atletico’s defenders.

PLAYER RATINGS

Aitor Fernández 6, Son 5, Rober Pier 6, Óscar Duarte 6, Rúben Vezo 5, Enric Franquesa 6, Pepelu 7, Mickael Malsa 7, Enis Bardhi 8, Dani Gómez 6, Morales 7. Subs: Frutos, Miramón, Pablo Martínez, Alejandro Cantero. /// Jan Oblak 5, Giménez 5, Felipe 6, Mario Hermoso 5, Kieran Trippier 6, Héctor Herrera 5, Koke 5, Yannick Carrasco 6, Antoine Griezmann 7, João Félix 6, Luis Suárez 4. Subs: Rodrigo de Paul 7, Ángel Correa 5, Renan Lodi 6, Matheus Cunha 7.

KEY MOMENTS

90’+7 Rober Pier gets sent off. After the whistle. He really was not happy about the ref blowing early.

90’ Goal! Bardhi lasers his penalty to Oblak's right. That it was given was controversial, but there was no doubt about the finish.

85’ Penalty for Levante! A handball in the six yard box.

79’ Red card! Well, manager Diego Simeone takes his leave for spouting off on the sidelines.

76’ Atletico score! A rare moment of precision from De Paul in midfield and he slides the ball through to the sub Cunha in the Levante box. One quick swipe and the ball is in the back of the net.

73’ Cunha goes down on the edge of the box. His hands waving for pen before he hit the ground. Not given, and from the following break Levante almost go clear. Certainly could go either way this one.

36’ Goal! Enis Bardi slams the ball home from the spot. Simeone will be fuming that his team was not able to clear the danger in the build up to that. Suarez tried to overplay and played himself.

35’ Penalty for Levante! Suarez takes a poor touch in his own box and kicks out to concede the penalty.

25’ Yellow card! Felipe goes into the book this time for Atletico. He's goes through Enric Franquesa in what you could call an orange card.

16’ Close! After some lovely play, Levante carve out a rare chance. Morales' touch would have had to be perfect to reach the pass.

11’ Goal for Griezmann! His first of the season. It all started when the Frenchman took a terrible corner that was never cleared. The ball popped back out and a delicate cushioned header fell to Griezmann four yards out who finished simply with his head.

KEY STATS

Joao Felix has failed to score in five starts this season, creating only one goal.

Champions League 'He was obviously angry' - Klopp downplays lack of handshake from Simeone 19/10/2021 AT 22:00