A late equaliser from Chimy Avila gave Osasuna a point as Barcelona’s poor run of form continued to keep them down in eighth place in La Liga.

Xavi Hernandez’s team entered the match on the back of damaging defeats to Real Betis and Bayern Munich and looked to be on course for a much-needed victory until Avila struck late on for the hosts.

Ad

Barcelona got off to a good start at El Sadar when Nico Gonzalez controlled an excellent Gavi pass from deep and finished after 12 minutes.

Champions League 'It p***** me off' - Xavi 'angry' after Barcelona crash out 09/12/2021 AT 08:44

However, Barcelona’s lead lasted just three minutes as David Garcia made the most of some loose marking inside the opposition penalty area to head home a freekick.

There was controversy just minutes into the second half when Osasuna had a penalty appeal turned down moments before Abde Ezzalzouli finished off a counter attack in emphatic style to put Barca ahead.

Osasuna applied some late pressure and forced an equaliser when Avila lashed home a finish from the edge of the Barcelona box following a partially-cleared corner kick.

The result keeps Barcelona, who are now without a win in three matches, in eighth place in the La Liga table, 15 points off Real Madrid in top spot, while Osasuna are in 10th.

David Garcia of CA Osasuna celebrates with team mates after scoring his team's 1st goal during the La Liga Santander match between CA Osasuna and FC Barcelona at Estadio El Sadar on December 12, 2021 in Pamplona, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Gett Image credit: Getty Images

TALKING POINT - Barcelona’s young core is supporting Xavi Hernandez’s team

Xavi was hired to act as a mentor to Barcelona’s young core of players and on this basis the former midfielder has a lot of talent to work with. Nico scored the opening goal from a Gavi assistl while Abde netted what proved to be the winner. The former was outstanding throughout, giving Osasuna all sorts of problems down the left wing. Keep in mind that Ansu Fati and Pedri are still missing for Barca. The kids are alright even if the result was below par once again.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Abde Ezzalzouli (Barcelona)

There were a number of standout performers for Barcelona despite the end result, but nobody shone as brightly as Abde. The young winger gave Barca an outlet on the left wing and demonstrated a willingness to drive at the Osasuna defence. Xavi has struggled for the right formula in the final third of the pitch since taking over as manager, but Abde looks to be one attack-minded player who has earned his trust. This performance showcased all that he offers Barcelona.

PLAYER RATINGS

Osasuna - Herrera 6, Vidal 6, Unai Garcia 5, David Garcia 5, Juan Cruz 6, Manu Sanchez 6, Barja 7 , Torro 6, Moncayola 7, Ruben Garcia 7, Kike Garcia 8. Subs - Budimir 7, Torres 4, Angel 4, Brasanac 6, Avila 8.

Barcelona - Ter Stegen 5, Araujo 5, Pique 6, Umtiti 6, Busquets 4, Frenkie De Jong 6, Nico 8, Gavi 7, Dembele 7, Luuk de Jong 4, Abde 8. Subs - Coutinho 4, Mingueza 4, Jutgla 2.

KEY MOMENTS

12’ GOAL! Osasuna 0-1 Barcelona: The breakthrough has been made and Nico has the ball in the back of the net! Gavi picked out his teammate inside the box, Nico was onside when the ball was played, he controlled and then sent a shot past the goalkeeper. This should stand!

15’ GOAL! Osasuna 1-1 Barcelona: An immediate response from Osasuna and they have drawn level! The marking from the Barcelona defender was slack and Garcia was able to get on the end of the delivery to head past Ter Stegen who might have done better!

49’ GOAL! Osasuna 1-2 Barcelona: A second Barcelona goal who have regained the lead! Osasuna believe they should have had a penalty at the other end for a Busquets handball, but Barca hit out on the counter and Abde slams the finish high into the roof of the net. What drama!

87’ GOAL! Osasuna 2-2 Barcelona: A late equaliser! A corner kick delivery into the box caused a bit of mayhem in the Barcelona box, the ball fell to Avila on the edge of the area and he lashed home a finish into the back of the net that gave Ter Stegen no chance! Level again!

KEY STATS

Two players under the age of 20 scored for Barcelona in the same La Liga match for the first time this century (Abde and Nico).

Osasuna defender David García has now scored three headed goals this season - no player in La Liga has scored more.

TALKING POINT

Champions League Barcelona exit CL at group stage for first time in 21 years 08/12/2021 AT 19:04