New Barcelona coach Xavi got a glimpse of the job he has at Barcelona as the Catalan giants surrendered a three-goal first half lead to draw at Celta Vigo.

In the sixth minute of injury time, Iago Aspas notched his second of the game, this one an unstoppable 20-yard curling, first-time effort which agonisingly beat Marc-Andre Ter Stegen's outstretched arm and nestled inside the far post.

Ad

Earlier, Ansu Fati scored what will surely become a trademark goal, racing down the left flank before cutting inside a defender and slotting inside the far post. Sadly, he appeared to injure his hamstring before half-time and did not return after the break.

Liga 'I'm coming home' - club legend Xavi agrees deal to become new Barcelona coach 8 HOURS AGO

A rare goal from Sergio Busquets doubled the lead when he curled home from the edge of the area, and then 10 minutes before the interval, Memphis Depay headed home Jordi Alba's cross to seemingly put the result beyond doubt.

Celta, who had their chances in the first half, came out strongly at the start of the second and Aspas bundled home after 52 minutes and a fine Noliti diving header provided hope 16 minutes from time, but a point still seemed beyond them before the superb late, late equaliser.

More to follow...

Liga Barcelona set to appoint Xavi as manager after Al-Sadd agree to move YESTERDAY AT 11:49