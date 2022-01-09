A beautiful goal added gloss to a laboured Atletico Madrid performance as they claimed a draw away at Villarreal.

Angel Correa scored from the centre circle after latching onto a limp pass from Dani Parejo. The Argentine striker took one touch, saw Geronimo Rulli in the Villarreal goal off his line and drilled a perfect parabola from the halfway line.

Ad

It was a wonderful strike from a player that is relishing in the void left by the suspended Luis Suarez. Moments later, he placed another beautiful back-heeled shot into the bottom corner that was cruelly disallowed for offside.

Transfers 'This was where I wanted to be' - Newcastle complete Trippier deal 07/01/2022 AT 08:27

As good as Correa’s goal was, it was terrible play from Jan Oblak that gifted Villarreal the equaliser.

Usually so composed behind his stingy defence, Oblak watched a simple cross bounce off his thighs and palms and into the grateful stride of Pau Torres. He gobbled up the chance to slot home.

Only moments earlier, the home side had suffered a disallowed goal of their own.

As pressure to build, an Alberto Moreno cross pinged off Thomas Lemar’s arm. The penalty from Gerard Moreno was poor, but Parejo thought he had done just enough to bundle home and make up for his mistake. After celebrations had been left to stew, VAR ruled it out for a very squeaky handball.

Villarreal started the second half much the brighter and quickly earned the lead, their main striker again making the opportunity - and the difference. Gerard Moreno stabbed a ball through the heart of the Atletico defence and into the path of his namesake, Alberto, who shot between the legs of a flailing Oblak. The ball looped up and into the net.

Atletico fought their way back into the game, helped as Joao Felix and Koke came on. Within moments Geoffrey Kondogbia had driven home from the edge of the box after Rulli, still unvincing in the Villarreal goal, could only push it into his path.

From there the champions tried to push for winner but were curtailed when Kondogbia saw red for a second yellow card. In reality, they deserved little more and Villarreal will be bitterly disappointed after being much the better team.

The home side produced some scintillating, flowing play at times but lacked the ruthless edge that the champions have in abundance.

Both managers stormed down the tunnel at the final whistle, but Diego Simeone will be much the happier as his team avoided another damaging defeat.

TALKING POINT - ATLETICO CONTINUE TO LABOUR IN THE LEAGUE

A draw was a good result for an Atletico Madrid side that created little and lacked cohesion. The champions should be aiming higher, but tonight’s result just about forces them into fourth spot.

The reality is that they can not expect more. Villarreal sliced through their midfield with ease at times and should have done more to punish them with the space they enjoyed in wide areas.

It is telling, now that Keiran Trippier plays in the black and white of Newcastle, that many of Villarreal’s chances came from the flanks and the pace of Alberto Moreno.

They may have ended their losing streak last week, but Simeone still needs to turn this season around.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - GERARD MORENO

Despite his missed penalty, the Spain striker was everywhere. Early in the second half, he trapped the ball on his chest then wandered through the challenges of two Atletico midfielders. It was a petulant display of skill and strength and he was dragged to the floor for it; a sign of the utmost respect from an Atletico Madrid player.

His ball to create the second goal was inch-perfect. Two Atletico defenders charged to close off his threat which freed space for Alberto Moreno to squeeze the ball under Jan Oblak.

He should have finished the game on the winning side, but as Atletico turned up the heat in the final few moments, it was Moreno that was frozen out of the action.

PLAYER RATINGS

Villarreal: Rulli 5, Foyth 6, Albiol 6, Torres 7, Estupinan 6, Capoue 7, Parejo 6, Gomez 6, Trigueros 5, A. Moreno 7, G. Moreno 8. Subs: Iborra 6, Pino 5, Pedraza 6, Jackson 5.

Atletico Madrid: Oblak 5, Llorente 5, Felipe 6, Hermoso 6, Lodi 5, Carrasco 6, De Paul 5, Kondogbia 7, Lemar 7, Correa 8, Cunha 5. Subs: Koke 5, Felix 6, Vrsaljko 5.

KEY MOMENTS

90’+1 KONDOGBIA SENT OFF The goal scorer takes a slightly early shower after a second yellow. It was a clear shoulder charge and the 10 men of Atletico have a minute to hold on.

68’ VILLARREAL 2 - ATLETICO MADRID 2 The changes make an immediate difference. After great play in the box, Rulli can only stab a clearance into the path of Kondogbia who drills the ball under the keeper and into the net.

58’ VILLARREAL 2 - ATLETICO MADRID 1 Alberto Moreno makes it two after being set loose on goal by his namesake Gerard. Oblak again should have done better as his save looped up and into his net.

28’ GOAL Oblak spills and from the resulting scramble, Pau Torres stabs home. After having a goal disallowed, Villarreal will the ball into the net.

25’ GOAL OVERRULED That is so harsh. It looked like a jumble of bodies pushed the ball into the net, but it was adjudged to have grazed a Villarreal hand. They still trail.

23’ PENALTY MISSED Gerard Moreno's penalty is weak and Oblak pushes it into the mixer, but quickest on the scene is Dani Parejo. It bounced off his hip and he doesn't care.

9’ A RIDICULOUS GOAL FROM THEIR OWN HALF Angel Correa sticks out a foot and latches on to a loose pass in the centre circle. One look up and he drills a beautifully parabolic shot past Rulli in the Villarreal goal.

KEY STATS

Villareal have now scored 28 goals in the last 30 days. More than any other team in Europe’s top leagues in the same period.

Before tonight’s miss, Gerard Moreno had scored 14 penalties on the bounce.

Copa del Rey Suarez back in the goals as Atletico thrash Rayo Majadahonda 06/01/2022 AT 19:34