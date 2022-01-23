Eder Militao struck a dramatic equaliser as Real Madrid salvaged a 2-2 draw against Elche at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga.

The home side were top of the table, three points ahead of second place Sevilla, while Elche were sat in 15th.

Real Madrid won a penalty after about 30 minutes of play, but Karim Benzema was unable to convert it, skying it straight into the stands.

A chance he’d regret as about ten minutes later, Elche scored the opening goal of the night.

The goal started with left-back Johan Mojica passing the ball on the flank to Fidel, who made a great run into the final third.

The cross in went straight to Boye who headed his seventh goal of the season, the most he’s ever scored in a La Liga campaign.

In the second half, Elche doubled their lead after a goal from Pere Milla, who again found himself in some space, which allowed him an easy shot past Thibaut Courtois.

Milla unfortunately went from hero to zero, as minutes later he handled the ball in the box and Luka Modric comfortably converted the penalty.

The real heartbreak for Elche though, came in the 92nd minute, as a cross from Vinicius Junior went straight to Eder Militao, who headed home Real Madrid’s equalizer.

The points shared means that Real Madrid are four points clear of Sevilla at the top of the table.

They get over a week break before they face off against Athletic Club in the quarter-final of the Copa del Rey.

Elche will be disappointed to have conceded two second-half goals.

They fought hard, but it was clear fatigue was a factor with the injury depleted squad.

Many of those who played today also played against Real Madrid on Thursday night during their extra-time loss in the Round of 16 of the Copa del Rey.

They maintain their position in the table at 15th, and will hope to bounce back against relegation rivals, Alaves, in two weeks time.

TALKING POINT

The comeback will ultimately be the biggest talking point from this match. Real Madrid had several chances in the first half that they were unable to convert, but dug deep in the second half. They weren’t at their best, but getting a point against an organized Elche is not the end of the world. Especially since they still maintain the top spot in the table.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH

This is a tough one because both sides had some deserving players. Casemmiro was a lynchpin for Real Madrid, and facilitated a lot of their attacking play whilst still being a rock defensively. Badia made six fantastic saves for Elche. They don’t go home with a point without him tonight.

PLAYER RATINGS

REAL MADRID: Courtois 6, Vazquez 7, Militao 7, Alaba 6, Mendy 6, Modric 7, Casemiro 8, Kroos 7, Hazard 6, Benzema 6, Vinicius Jr 7... Subs: Valverde 6, Isco 6, Jovic 6, Rodrygo 6. /// ELCHE: Badia 8, Palacios 6, Verdu 7, Gonzalez 6, Mojic 7, Morente 6, Guti 7, Gumbau 6, Milla 6, Boye 8, Perez 6... Subs: Fidel 7, Josan 6.

KEY MOMENTS

33’ - PENALTY MISS! REAL MADRID 0-0 ELCHE Vinicius goes down in the box after being fouled by Palacios, and the ref points to the spot. It gets checked after Elche argue that they were fouled in the build-up but VAR confirms the penalty. Benzema steps up, but he skies the shot straight into the stands.

42’ - GOAL! REAL MADRID 0-1 ELCHE Real Madrid have had an abundance of chances, but it is Elche who score first. Mojica makes a pass to substitute Fidel who makes a great run. His cross finds Boye who smashes a header into the back of the net.

76’ - GOAL! Real Madrid 0-2 ELCHE Elche haven't had many chances, but they make the ones they do have count! Boye shows some great skill and gets away from Militao. He finds Milla who makes a great run in some open space and scores past Courtois.

82’ - GOAL! Real Madrid 1-2 ELCHE The hosts pull one back. A penalty is awarded for a handball on Milla, and Modric calmly slots the ball to where Badia can’t get a hand on it.

92’ - GOAL! Real Madrid 2-2 ELCHE Real Madrid come back in the dying minutes! Vinicius Jr. has the ball out wide and crosses it straight to Militao, who leans back and heads the ball straight into the back of the net!

KEY STATS

Real Madrid have drawn their first game after a comeback (two goals down) since March 2017 vs Las Palmas (1-3, 3-3). (Opta)

Milla is the first player to have scored & conceded a penalty in a single La Liga game at Santiago Bernabeu since Dani Parejo for Valencia in April 2017. (Opta)

