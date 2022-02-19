Luis Suarez scored an outrageous goal to help Atletico Madrid to an important 3-0 victory at Osasuna.

Suarez’s 45-yard half-volley was the highlight of a scrappy game in which Atletico rediscovered the joys of winning ugly - and moved back into the top four of La Liga.

Diego Simeone’s side, stung by defeat at home to the bottom club Levante in the week, started the match on the front foot and took the lead in the third minute. Yannick Carrasco’s corner was punched away unconvincingly by Sergio Herrera, under pressure from Suarez, and Joao Felix slammed the ball into the net.

Osasuna came into the game more as the first half progressed, and almost equalised shortly before half-time when Ante Budimir’s header was deflected onto the post.

The second half started as the first had finished, with Osasuna dominating possession, but their hopes of a comeback were shattered just before the hour when Suarez scored spectacularly.

It came from an Osasuna corner, with Atletico needing just two touches to cover the length of the field. Joao Felix drove a long pass downfield to Suarez, who saw Herrera off his line and floated a majestic left-footed shot into the net.

Osasuna huffed and puffed thereafter without ever really troubling the Atletico keeper Jan Oblak. The substitute Angel Correa’s late goal made for a flattering scoreline, not that Simeone will care about that.

Atletico’s next game is against Manchester United in the Champions League on Wednesday. Osasuna visit Real Sociedad in La Liga next weekend.

TALKING POINT - Suarez adds another to his portfolio

At 35, Luis Suarez is past his peak physically – but his brain remains as sharp as ever. His career has been defined by outrageous, imaginative goals, and he added another to his YouTube showreel at Osasuna.

Suarez was anonymous for the first 59 minutes, but he still managed to steal the show with one sweep of his left foot. It was a remarkable goal, both spectacular and inevitable.

Suarez has scored from outrageous angles and distances in the past, so from the moment he received Joao Felix’s pass it was clear what would happen next. Most other players wouldn’t have considered a shot, never mind pulling it off with such majestic certainty.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Hector Herrera (Atletico Madrid). Atletico sat on their lead for most of the game, which meant their central-midfield duo of Hector Herrera and Koke had to put in a serious shift as Osasuna probed for openings. Both were excellent, but Herrera’s sheer workrate put him a nose ahead of Koke. It was a fine demonstration of selfless defensive-midfield play.

PLAYER RATINGS

Osasuna: Herrera 5, Vidal 7, D Garcia 6, Cruz 7, Sanchez 6, Moncayola 7, Torro 7, Brasanac 6, Avila 6, Budimir 6, R Garcia 7. Subs: K Garcia 5, Barja 6, Torres 6, Angel 7, Martinez 6.

Atletico Madrid: Oblak 7, Vrsaljko 6, Savic 7, Gimenez 7, Reinildo 6, Llorente 7, Herrera 8, Koke 8, Carrasco 7, Joao Felix 7, Suarez 7. Subs: Felipe 6, Kondogbia 6, Hermoso 6, Serrano 6.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

3’ - GOAL! Osasuna 0-1 Atletico (Joao Felix) A great start for Atletico! Carrasco's corner was flapped away unconvincingly by the keeper Herrera, and Joao Felix rammed the loose ball into the net.

38 -BUDIMIR HITS THE POST! Ruben Garcia's superb corner from the left is headed off the post by Budimir! It was a firm header, and Oblak didn't move, but it hit the inside of the post and rebounded to safety. In fact replays show it took a deflection off Moncayola, so it would have been his goal had it gone in.

59’ - GOAL! Osasuna 0-2 Atletico (Suarez) Luis Suarez, who has barely touched the ball all day, has doubled Atletico's lead with a stunning goal! When an Osasuna corner was half-cleared, Joao Felix belted a long pass downfield to Suarez. He saw Herrera off his line and clipped a marvellous half-volley from 40 yards that swerved into the back of the net. Atletico covered the length of the field with just two touches - the first-time pass from Joao Felix and the first-time finish from Suarez.

77’ - JUST WIDE FROM BUDIMIR! Jose Angel's lovely cross from the left is headed whence it came by Budimir, but the ball loops just wide of the post.

89 - GOAL! Osasuna 0-3 Atletico (Correa) The substitute Angel Correa seals victory for Atletico! It was a good finish, steered past Herrera after an excellent through pass by Koke.

KEY STATS

Joao Felix scored his fifth goal in as many games against Osasuna. All five have been scored at El Sadar Stadium.

Atletico Madrid kept their first clean sheet away from home in the league this season.

