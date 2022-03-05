One of the great goals of Luka Modric's career proved decisive in Real Madrid's victory over Real Sociedad.

The visitors to the Santiago Bernabeu took the lead in the tenth minute. After David Silva was brought down in the box by Dani Carvajal, Mikel Oyarzabal made no mistake from 12 yards.

Eduardo Camavinga equalised five minutes before the break, an effort which had a stroke of luck deflecting off Asier Illarramendi and past Alex Remiro.

Karim Benzema then had an effort ruled out for offside before Modric turned in from the left flank and let fly with a cannon with his weaker foot which left the Sociedad 'keeper with no chance.

After having another goal ruled out for offside, Benzema got on the scoresheet when Vinicius Jr was brought down just inside the box by Aritz Elustondo - a decision VAR overruled the referee to give - and sent Remiro the wrong way from the spot.

Marco Asensio then put gloss on the scoreline, slotting home after Carvajal had got to the by-line and pulled back perfectly for him.

TALKING POINT - Real are ready for PSG

The most successful European Cup/Champions League team of all time need to be near the peak of their game to overcome a one-goal deficit at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday and the signs from this game suggest they are there. The absence of Toni Kroos while a blow is not the absolute game-changer it would have been a few years ago. Camavinga showed once more he is well capable of taking one of the three midfield berths alongside Modric and Casemiro. Together the three controlled this game beautifully. Meanwhile, it is hard to see PSG's defence being able to cope with the threat of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo flanking the irrepressible Benzema. It may be that PSG can raise their level once more after being beaten at Nice (albeit without Kylian Mbappe), but instincts are to go with the team who are already playing at a world-class level.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

It is always a good indication of how big a moment in a player's career a great moment is, to ask the question whether it will be on their highlight reel. The Croatian's goal certainly will be shown along with the myriad other moments from his near 20-year career. Even taking away the goal he was exceptional, passing to Camavinga for the first goal, then setting up Benzema for his disallowed strike moments later, before scoring one of his best ever goals - all within three minutes. He is in rarefied air playing at this high a level at 36, that inhabited by the original galacticos; Alfredo di Stefano, Ferenc Puskas and Francisco Gento. He is simply a gem.

PLAYER RATINGS

Real Madrid: Courtois 6; Carvajal 7, Militao 7, Alaba 6, Mendy 6; Modric 9*, Casemiro 8, Camavinga 8; Rodrygo 7, Vinicius 7; Benzema 8.

Subs: Ceballos 6, Vazquez 6, Asensio 7, Mariano 6.

Real Sociedad: Remiro 6; Pacheco 6, Le Normand 6, Zubeldia 6; Zladua 6, Illarramendi 7, Merino 6, Gorosabel 5; Silva 6, Isak 6, Oyarzabal 6.

Subs: Zubimendi 6, Elustondo 5, Sorloth 6, Djouhra 5.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

8' PENALTY FOR SOCIEDAD! Carvajal is a little rash tripping David Silva in the box.

9' GOAL FOR SOCIEDAD! Oyarzabal strokes the penalty into the side-netting beating Courtois to his left.

40' GOAL FOR REAL MADRID! Camavinga levels for the hosts. Modric played the ball for him 25 yards from goal and the Frenchman struck the ball fiercely though the deflection off Illaremendi ensured it reached the net.

42' GOAL FOR REAL MADRID - RULED OUT! Pacheco gave the ball away in his own third of the field and Modric slipped through Benzema who made no mistake, but the No. 9 was fractionally offside.

43' GOAL FOR REAL MADRID! Modric with a classic goal. He made room for himself 25 yards from goal turning inside from the left and then unleashed a howitzer leaving the goalkeeper with no chance.

74' PENALTY? Vinicius Jr is brought down right either just outside or just inside the box by Elustondo. The referee gave a free kick. VAR are checking....and a penalty is the result

76' GOAL FOR REAL MADRID! Benzema is finally on the scoresheet. He sends Remiro the wrong way from 12 yards.

79' GOAL FOR REAL MADRID! Asensio slots home after great work from Carvajal skipping around defenders and pulling back from the by-line.

KEY STAT

